Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu enters semi-finals

Tokyo: Ace Indian shuttler and India’s biggest medal prospect, PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of Women’s singles at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu seeded sixth in the event defeated fourth-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in straight sets by 21-13, 22-20 in just 56 minutes.

The reigning world champion PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark to enter the quarter-finals.

This is for the second time that an India shuttler entering the semi-finals of the Olympics. PV Sindhu had bagged silver medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Earlier, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has entered the semi-finals in the women’s welterweight category by defeating Nein Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei. She has secured a medal for the country in the event. As per Olympic guidelines, boxers who enter the semi-finals are assured of at least a bronze medal.