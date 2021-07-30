Vijay Mallya mocks banks for saying he still owes them money

Following reports that IDBI Bank had fully recovered its debts from the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya mocked banks for claiming he owed them money on Thursday. ‘And the Banks say I owe them money!’ Mallya said on Twitter, posting a clipping of a news item reporting that IDBI Bank had recovered its entire dues totaling Rs 753 crore from the airlines.

His tweet comes after a British court granted him a bankruptcy order on Monday, clearing the way for a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) to seek a global freezing order to recover debt owed by Kingfisher Airlines.

The same day Mallya, who’s wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges, had also tweeted, ‘ED attach my assets worth (Rs) 14K crores at behest of Govt Banks against debt of (Rs) 6.2K (sic) crores. They restore assets to Banks that recover 9K crores in cash and retain security over 5K crores more. Banks ask Court to make me Bankrupt as they may have to return money to the ED. Incredible.’

The 65-year-old businessman remains in the UK on bail while a ‘confidential’ legal matter in connection with unrelated extradition proceedings is resolved. Mallya, who fled to the United Kingdom in March 2016, is wanted in India for a Rs 9,000 crore loan default to several banks by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA).