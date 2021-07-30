World’s hottest chillies from Nagaland exported to London for the first time

A cargo of ‘Raja Mircha,’ also known as ‘King Chilli,’ from Nagaland was flown to London for the first time, boosting exports of Geographical Indications (GI) items from the north-eastern area.

According to Scoville Heat Units (SHUs), the King Chilli consignment is also the hottest in the world. The cargo came from Tening, Nagaland’s Peren district and was packaged at an APEDA-supported packhouse in Guwahati.

Nagaland’s chilli is also known as Bhoot Jolokia or Ghost pepper. In 2008, it received GI certification.

The first export shipment of fresh King Chilli was organised by APEDA and the Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board (NSAMB). In June and July 2021, APEDA collaborated with NSAMB to provide samples for laboratory testing and the results were positive since it was grown organically.

Because of its perishable nature, exporting fresh King Chilli was a difficulty.

Nagaland King Chilli is a member of the Capsicum genus in the Solanaceae family. The Naga king chilli has long been regarded as the world’s hottest chilli, consistently ranking in the top five on lists of the hottest chillies in the world based on SHUs.

APEDA intends to maintain its focus on the north-eastern area and has been conducting promotional operations to put the region on the export map. APEDA supported the export of Tripura jackfruits to London and Germany, Assam lemon to London, Assam red rice to the United States and Leteku ‘Burmese Grape’ to Dubai in 2021.