A New Survey Reveals Top 10 Sexual Kinks During COVID-19 Lockdown

Life is lived online, that is, one of the most radical change COVID-19 lockdown has brought. From the way we learn, work, to the way we satisfy primal urges, everything has gone virtual in the past few weeks. Even BDSM play has moved online as people turn to cybersex during COVID-19 lockdown. A recent survey from a BDSM dating app KinkD finds that, virtual kinky play topped the list of 10 top kinks during COVID-19 lockdown.

According to KinkD, 3495 users on its app took the survey, responding to selection for the most-practiced one out of 18 common kinky plays during COVID-19 lockdown. Results reveal that, virtual sex led the list, with almost one fourth of respondents voting for it.

As illustrated in the graph below, the 10 top kinks during this special period, in order are: Virtual Sex, Dom/Sub, Orgasm Control, Bondage, Anal Play, Age Play, Foot Fetish, Role Play, Voyeurism and Sadism/Masochism.

‘It is a little bit unexpected, but still make sense. In fact, virtualization of BDSM play was well underway before this coronavirus pandemic, but it’s now accelerating because of this crisis,’ said John Martinuk, co-founder of KinkD app.

Virtual sex, in general, is any kind of sexual activity practiced via internet or other communication methods. In the context of BDSM, it is more about a remote form of power exchange, better known as cyber play or virtual domination. ‘Unlike real life play, cyber play allows you to indulge in Dom/Sub scene or relationship merely through technological means, with no face to face communication,’ John explained.

Not everything can go virtual, of course, but this pandemic has raised the question of what we can benefit from modern technology during crisis moments. This recent list of top 10 kinks makes clear how the kink community is finding ways to adjust to the current situation. ‘I’d say, while the coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay at home, on the other hand, it also brings us a new way to enjoy life’s simple pleasures through the use of modern technology,’ John added.

At the time of this writing, a number of countries around the world have begun to lift lockdown restrictions, but that doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. And, KinkD team advised that, ‘It’s still not safe yet, remember to take your return to hookups slowly.’