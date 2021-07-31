AIMIM leader Owaisi lashes out after Serosurvey Results, says ‘Union government deserted Indians in need’

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on the union government over serosurvey results released by the Indian Council for Medical Research. The AIMIM leader accused that states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were undercounting cases by a factor of over 100.

‘ICMR study says real extent of COVID spread is FAR MORE than reported numbers. In states like Bihar UP, MP, majority of COVID cases weren’t counted. Govt failed in preventing 2nd wave, then deserted Indians in need. Forget providing treatment, it didn’t even care to COUNT properly’, tweeted the AIMIM leader.

Also Read: ‘Neither the national border is secure nor the state borders’: Rahul Gandhi hits out at union government

Earlier on Friday, the ICMR had released the findings of 4th serosurvey. As per the survey, Madhya Pradesh tops the list with 79% seropositivity while Kerala has the lowest 44.4%. The national average is 67.6%.

As per the serosurvey, at least two-thirds of the population surveyed in 11 states have developed coronavirus antibodies. The study was conducted between June 14 and July 6, taking into account cases till May 31 across 70 districts of 21 states. A total of 28,975 people were surveyed, including children aged 6-17 years and 7,252 healthcare workers. The survey was conducted after the country launched mega vaccination drive.

ICMR study says real extent of COVID spread is FAR MORE than reported numbers. In states like Bihar UP,MP, majority of COVID cases weren’t counted Govt failed in preventing 2nd wave, then deserted Indians in need. Forget providing treatment, it didn’t even care to COUNT properly pic.twitter.com/BruDMnddEx — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 31, 2021

Based on survey results, the ICMR also made it clear that still 40 crore Indians are vulnerable to infection as they had no antibodies.

The Union government has instructed all states and Union Territories to conduct seroprevalence survey in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as it will help the authorities in formulating localized public health response measures.

Some highly contagious districts like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai have conducted serosurvey periodically, but a state-level serosurvey is yet to be done.