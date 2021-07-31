Air India announces flights to two more countries

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India has announced new additional flights to Maldives and Malaysia. The public sector air carrier announced the new flights as these two countries eased travel restrictions with India.

As part of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India will operate flights from Delhi to Maldives via Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday, beginning from July 28. There will also be a flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Maldives every Monday and Thursday, beginning from July 29.

Air India Express has also announced flights between India and Kuala Lumpur from August. The airline aims at connecting Trichy, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai with Kuala Lumpur. Bookings for these flights are open on Air India’s website and call centres.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates Airline offers complimentary day pass for passengers

The airline also announced that it will increase the frequency of flights to the USA from August 7. ‘Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi & Newark on 6th,13th, 20th & 27th August ‘21. These are in addition to the existing flights operating on this sector,’ said Air India in a statement.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation watchdog in India, the Directorate of General Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of flight services from and to India till August 31. Cargo flights, flights operating under air bubble deal and Vande Bharat Mission are exempted from this.