Arab Coalition forces foil drone attack on Saudi commercial ship

Riyadh: Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia foil a drone attack targeting a Saudi commercial ship. Houthi militants in Yemen had launched the explosives laden drone towards the ship. Just hours before the drone attack, the coalition forces destroyed two booby-trapped drones and three ballistic missiles launched by the militia toward the southern city of Jazan.

Coalition forces accused that the Iran-backed Houthi militia has now started to threaten global shipping lines. The Saudi led forces also claimed that its efforts have contributed to securing freedom of navigation and the safety of ships transiting the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

Earlier on Thursday, two crew members of a petroleum products tanker owned by an Israeli company was killed in an attack off Oman’s coast. Israel’s Channel 13 TV quoted an unnamed senior Israeli official blaming Iran for the lethal attack in which a drone was used.