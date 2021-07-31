BJP MP Babul Supriyo announces his exit from politics, saying he will step down as an MP as well

Following his post on Saturday that announced his decision to quit politics, BJP MP Babul Supriyo edited a paragraph that said he would not join another party soon after. According to his original post, Babul Supriyo wrote, ‘After speaking to my father, mother, wife daughter and friends and understanding everything, I am saying that I am switching over to any other party. TMC, Congress and CPIM have not contacted me nor have I opted to join them. I am one team player! Have always supported one team Mohun Bagan. Have done only one party BJP. That’s it!’

Moments later, the singer-turned-politician edited the post and removed the entire statement about not joining another party. According to the edited paragraph, ‘I am leaving after talking to my father, mother, wife, daughter and friends’. Asansol MP Babul Supriyo has not revealed the reason for editing the paragraph yet. Other than a few lines changing their order, the Facebook post remained the same.

Quits after being removed from Cabinet

Earlier this month, Babul Supriyo left politics after being kicked out of the Narendra Modi government in a reshuffle and expansion of the Cabinet. Babul Supriyo, who lost the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021 from the Tollyganj constituency, said he quit politics because he needed time for himself. Despite gaining political experience to assist the poor, he said that helping others is no longer necessary as a politician.

In addition, he indicated that his removal from the Union Cabinet played a role in his decision to leave politics and the BJP. ‘The question will arise why did I leave politics. Is there any link to the ministerial post that I lost? Yes, there is. To some extent there is a link,’ he wrote on Facebook.

It was his personal decision: Dilip Ghosh

BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Babul Supriyo’s leaving politics was a personal decision. Dilip Ghosh also said he is not yet aware of the resignation of the Asansol MP. ‘Who wants to remain in politics and who wants to quit is a personal decision. I have nothing to say. Has he resigned? He is still an MP. I am not aware of his resignation,’ he added.

Babul Supriyo wrote on Facebook that he would soon resign from his MP post. ‘Yes, I will obviously resign from the post of MP as well,’ he wrote. During the past few days, Bagul Supriyo has also expressed his desire to quit politics to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. He wrote, ‘I am grateful to both of them for persuading me otherwise every time. I will never forget the love they have given. Thus, I lack the courage to tell them I am quitting, especially because I have already decided what I want to do’.