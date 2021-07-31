China introduces ‘one soldier per family’ for Tibetans, for deployment at LAC

Beijing: The Communist regime in China has launched a new policy for its Tibetan population. China has made it mandatory for every Tibetan family to send one member to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Through this policy, China aims to strengthen its military deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. The new rule was launched as a ‘loyalty test’ of the Tibetan youths.

China has launched this programme after seeing the performance of Tibetan youths living exile in India who serves in the in the special frontier forces of Indian Army. The major thrust of recruiting Tibetan youths into the Chinese army began in January-February this year. ‘The recruitment of the Tibetans is an apparent bid by the PLA to copy India,’ sources said.

Chinese government is making every possible effort to strengthen their presence along the LAC especially in areas such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, reported India Today citing top government sources. Also, China, hopes that recruiting Tibetan youths will bring greater acceptance of the Chinese rule among local population in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) and also it will reduce pressure off the Chinese mainland soldiers in deployment in the mountainous regions such as Ladakh.

‘The Chinese Army has started this project to induct one member each from the loyal families of Tibetans who would be deployed permanently at the LAC with India,’ government sources told India Today TV. ‘We have been receiving intelligence inputs that the Chinese army is recruiting Tibetan youths for carrying out special operations along the LAC with India and they have been holding regular exercises to prepare them for such operations,’ India Today reported citing sources.

The PLA is recruiting Tibetan youths in its territory and training them for operations along the LAC with India. Before inducting into the PLA, these Tibetan youths were subjected to several loyalty tests including learning Chinese language and accepting the supremacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over any other belief.

The Indian Army and the Special Frontier Forces working under the Cabinet Secretariat has surprised the PLA by occupying the southern bank of Pangong Tso (lake), Mokhpari, Black Top and other heights last year after Chinese aggression along the LAC.

India and China have been in a military standoff since April-May last year. Till now, a de-escalation formula has been formulated to ease the tension. Tensions still prevails at the certain friction points including Hot Springs-Gogra heights.