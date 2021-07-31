Corona grips China again, worst since Wuhan: Reports

The Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus is causing a sudden surge of cases in China, with 15 cities including the capital Beijing reported clusters of positive cases, according to official media on Friday. This is the most widespread domestic contagion since the virus outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019.

According to the Global Times, a new wave of Covid cases began at an airport in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province in east China, and has since spread to five other provinces and the Beijing municipality. All flights have been halted in Nanjing after a number of airport employees tested positive, according to the city.

The sudden emergence of the cases in Beijing after more than 175 days since the last case is causing concern among officials.

The local government of the capital city, which has a population of around 22 million people and is home to top leaders such as President Xi Jinping, protected the city for several months in preparation for the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) centenary celebrations on July 1.