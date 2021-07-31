Covid-19: 1 crore people can be vaccinated per month, says Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: While a six-member expert team from the Centre reached Kerala on Tuesday to study the spiraling COVID-19 cases, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state can provide COVID-19 vaccine to a crore people every month and will request the Centre to do so.

On Friday (July 30), Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccine to 5.05 lakh people in a single day. State Health Minister Veena George said 5,04,755 people were vaccinated on Friday, of which 3,41,753 received the first dose and 1,63,002 received the second.

According to the Chief Minister, 25 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be given per week. ‘Going by the pace of vaccination our health infrastructure can undertake, one crore doses per month can be given. Kerala will approach the Centre to provide more vaccines,’ Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Read also: IMD forecasts more rainfall in parts of the national capital

According to the Health Minister’s office, ‘A total of 1,97,76,427 people have been vaccinated so far in the state, including the first dose for 1,38,07,878 people and the second dose for 59,68,549 people.’

The Health Department reports that vaccinations were administered in 1,753 vaccination centers on Friday. ‘There were 1,498 centres at the government level and 255 centres in private. Thiruvananthapuram district topped the list with 99,802 people vaccinated. In Thrissur district, 52,123 people were vaccinated. Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts have vaccinated more than 40,000 people,’ says a health department media release.

On Friday night, six members of the central team of experts arrived in Thiruvananthapuram. ‘There are many concerns, rise in positivity rate is one. Cases are declining everywhere and transmission is continuing in Kerala. Let us discuss this with the state. It is a comprehensive situation, let us see how things unfold,’ said Dr. SK Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who is on the team.

Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID-9 cases, 14,651 recoveries, and 116 deaths within the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 13.61 percent. Currently, there are 1,60,824 active cases in the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, 31,92,104 have healed from the disease and 16,701 have succumbed to the virus.