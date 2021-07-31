IMD forecasts more rainfall in parts of the national capital

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Saturday (July 21, 2021) in the national capital, predicting moderate rain and major traffic disruptions.

The weather department also issued yellow alerts for Sunday and orange alerts for Monday. From the past few days, the national capital has been experiencing continuous rain, which has led to a drop in mercury. As a result, it is likely that the maximum and minimum temperatures are going to remain around 32 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature dipped to 32 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature fell to 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average. At the same time, the Met department reported that 42.8 mm of rainfall in the Capital city from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Friday. Delhi recorded 72 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 pm on Thursday, according to the report.

Lodhi Road recorded 62mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday and 74mm of rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Friday. A humidity of between 98 percent and 79 percent was recorded, the weather department said. As a result, Delhi authorities on Friday sounded a flood alert and accelerated efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna floodplains as the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas, officials said.

At 9 pm, the water level was 205.59 metres at the Old Railway Bridge. The water level was 205.34 metres at 11 am and 205.10 metres at 6 am, an official said, adding that it is likely to rise further. The IMD uses four colour codes to indicate the intensity of the rainfall, starting with Green, which signifies all is well and yellow, which indicates severe weather. There is also a possibility that the weather could change for the worse, disrupting day-to-day activities.

An orange alert will be issued for extremely bad weather that threatens travel disruptions due to road and drain closures and power interruptions, and finally, a red alert will be issued for extremely bad weather that could result in life-threatening conditions.