Delhi road under IIT flyover caves in due to heavy rains

New Delhi: Due to heavy rains in the last few days, a section of a major road in New Delhi has been caved in near the IIT overpass on Saturday.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the incident. However, traffic in the area was affected by the collapse of a small section of the road.

Since Sunday, Delhi has been experiencing mild to moderate rains, which have resulted in waterlogging, traffic congestion and cases of wall collapse in various parts of the city.

According to municipal and Public Works Department (PWD) authorities, waterlogging occurred in Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Rohini Sector 20, Mubarakpur, Dwarka Sector 1 and 8, Mahipalpur, Nangloi, Uttam Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri and Badli.