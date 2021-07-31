Google takes action against violation: Removed large number of content pieces in May, June

Following user complaints, Google has removed 71,132 pieces of content in May and 83,613 pieces of content in June, according to the company’s monthly transparency reports released on Friday.

Google removed 6,34,357 pieces of content in May and 5,26,866 in June as a result of automated detection, in addition to user reports.

These disclosures were made as part of the company’s compliance with India’s new IT rules, which took effect on May 26.

Google said in its first report that in April of this year, it received over 27,700 complaints from individual users in India alleging violations of local laws or personal rights, resulting in the removal of 59,350 pieces of content.

According to Google’s May report, it received 34,883 complaints from individual users in India via designated mechanisms, with 71,132 removal actions as a result of those complaints.

These complaints are about third-party content on Google’s SSMI (significant social media intermediary) platforms that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights, according to the company.