Hindu man forced to convert to Islam in Rajasthan, threatened at gunpoint and given electric shocks for refusing

According to a report in the Hindi daily Amar Ujala, Nitin Pant was forced into Islam in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan press then picks up the story claiming that Pant was lured to convert with money and a job in return. Originally from Uttarakhand, Pant was beaten up and threatened when he resisted the conversion. He claims that he was even given electric shocks. The incident took place in the Alwar district.

He was later taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and forced to sign an affidavit. Subsequently, he was lodged into a madrassa in the Saharanpur district. Eventually, he approached Hindu organizations and narrated his ordeal. Through the ‘ghar-vapsi’ program, the members of the organizations brought him back into the Hindu fold.

‘We have received the information. As the case is related to Rajasthan, we will send an intimation to the Rajasthan Police once we receive the complaint. The local police will also take action when the allegations will be found to be true,’ SP Rajesh Kumar told the media.