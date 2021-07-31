India-China Border Row: 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on July 31

New Delhi: India and China will hold the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks on Saturday at Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul at 10.30 a.m. The Indian delegation at the talks will be led by the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, Lieutenant General PGK Menon. Both the countries aim at working out an agreement for the second phase of disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China had completed disengagement from both the banks of Pangong Tso (lake) as per an agreement reached in February this year. But later there has been no progress on further disengagement and de-escalation since despite talks at various levels.

Defence officials said that they expect progress on disengagement from Gogra and Hot Springs during this round of talks. A round of Major General level talk is also scheduled to be held once the 12th round of talks is over.

Further friction areas remain at Demchok and Depsang Plains, which will be taken up once disengagement is complete at Patrolling Points 15 and 17A in Gogra and Hot Springs. Once the disengagement from all friction areas is complete, the de-escalation of the massive troop build- up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh would be discussed, after which both sides will work out new guidelines for patrolling in these areas.

Both the countries had till now completed 11 rounds of Corps Commander talks, 10 Major General level talks, 55 Brigadier level talks and around 1450 calls over the established hotlines. There are two hotlines for communication at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO).

The 11th round of the high-level military talks had taken place on 9th April this year at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC. Both, India and China have been engaged in a standoff for almost a year.