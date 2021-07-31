Maoists attack railway station, take station master hostage

Patna: A group of armed Maoists attacked Chaura railway station on the Patna-Kolkata route on Saturday morning and held the station master captive for around half an hour. The Maoists also threatened to explode the station building. The railway station is situated in Jamui district, a stronghold of Maoists. Railway operations on the route were halted for about four hours.

Maoists dressed as police officers entered the station at 6 am and barged into the cabin of Station Master Vinay Kumar. They ordered Kumar to stop operations by turning the track signals to red to stop trains as they were celebrating Maoist week in the region. They also addressed the passengers using the public address system.

Also Read: Two Pakistani infiltrators shot dead on Punjab border

When the station master asked them why he would do such a thing, they introduced themselves as Maoists and pulled out their firearms. After some time, the officials, including station master Vinay Kumar, managed to flee, said one of the railway employees at the station who witnessed all the incident.

‘We have initiated a search operation of the entire area, including railway tracks and railway station and then given green signal to railway officials to resume operation on this route,’ said Superintendent Jamui, Pramod Kumar Mandal.

Major trains like Himgiri Express were stopped at various railway stations along the route. The railway operation was resumed after police and CRPF officials checked entire areas and gave the green signal.