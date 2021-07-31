‘Our slogan is ‘save democracy, save country’, claims Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee claimed that her Delhi visit was successful. The TMC also said that she will visit the national capital once every two months. Mamata Banerjee was in Delhi for last five days and had held discussion with many opposition party leaders including Sonia Gandhi.

Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK leader Kanimozhi and Congress leaders like Anand Sharma, Kamal Nath and Abhishkh Singhvi.

‘The visit was successful. Met a lot of my colleagues for political reasons. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is ‘save democracy, save country’. I will come here every two months,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

‘There cannot be anything better than opposition unity for a political purpose. I couldn’t meet every leader that I wanted to because of Covid protocols. However, the outcome of the meetings has been good. Let us work together,’ the TMC chief said.

‘Today I talked to Sharad ji also. He went to Mumbai. Next time we will be meeting also. To save democracy everyone must work together. The country is the most important thing to work for. If democracy is at threat, the country is under threat. Save democracy and save the nation,’ said Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee has now emerged as a prominent figure in the opposition’s efforts to unite all anti-BJP parties ahead of the next general election since her victory in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee’s meetings with other party leaders have raised speculation about a possible united front against BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.