Samantha sparks curiosity among netizens with this update on her social media accounts. Check it out!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu topped the list of trends after she posted an update on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday. Internet users noticed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s social media accounts no longer display her full name – Samantha Akkineni has been replaced with the first letter of her name ‘S’. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is married to actor Naga Chaitanya, the son of south superstar Nagarjuna. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most popular south actresses, has 17.8 million followers on Instagram while she has almost 9 million followers on Twitter. The monikers on Samantha’s Twitter and Instagram profiles are as follows:

In response to Samantha’s change of name to ‘S’, fan theories pointed out that ‘S’ is also the first letter in the title of her upcoming film, Shakuntalam, a mythological epic love story. In the film, which was written and directed by Gunasekhar, Samantha plays Shakuntala.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is frequently trending for her slice-of-life Instagram posts, which also features glimpses of her happy moments with her husband Naga Chaitanya and excerpts from her work diaries.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu last appeared in the Prime Video web series The Family Man 2, which was her debut Hindi project. Samantha was singled out for her role as a Tamil rebel. Her upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.