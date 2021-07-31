Smt Meenakashi Lekhi addresses G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for Culture participated in the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting on 30 July, 2021 hosted by Italy during their ongoing Presidency of G20 in 2021.

The discussion were held on Protection of Cultural Heritage, Addressing the Climate Crisis through Culture; Building Capacity through Training and Education; Digital Transition and New Technologies for Culture; and Culture and Creative Sectors as drivers for growth.

The Minister of State for Culture addressed participants of the meeting and presented India’s perspective on the topic ‘Culture and Creative Sectors as drivers for growth’. She outlined the significance of culture and creative sectors in providing economic growth and employment as well as its potential to give more opportunities to women, youth and to local communities which have very rich and diverse cultural traditions and practices, to promote production and consumption practices that are more environmentally friendly as in the production of handlooms, handicrafts and khadi etc. and its importance and relevance for India.

She emphasized that culture and creative sectors can drive growth through generating employment, reducing inequalities, promoting development in a sustainable manner and providing distinct identity to people.