Tokyo Olympics: US gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from two more finals

Tokyo: US gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of two more finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. US Gymnastics announced this in a statement on Saturday.

The four-time Olympic champion Biles came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time career record of nine. But she withdrew from the women’s team final and individual all-around final citing mental health issues.

‘Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,’ said USAG in a statement.

USAG announced that Mykayla Skinner would now compete in the vault finals with Jade Carey.

Simon Biles had won four gold medals at the Rio Olympics held in 2016. On Friday, she had revealed that she was struggling with ‘twisties’.

In a video shared on Instagram on Friday, Biles said that she is having problems on every event. She said that she had previous bouts of ‘twisties’ that had taken two or more weeks to pass.

‘It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync,’ Biles wrote on Instagram.

Biles had earlier withdrawn from the women’s all-around final on Thursday and the team final on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, however, might yet make an appearance at the Tokyo Games, having not ruled herself out for floor exercise on Monday and beam on Tuesday.