Want free hospital beds, scholarships for students: Sonu Sood on birthday

Sonu Sood, who turned 48 on Friday, isn’t a huge admirer of birthdays, but that doesn’t stop his followers from making it extra special for him. In Andhra Pradesh, another shrine is being built for the actor and he is humbled by it.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sonu shares: ‘This is a huge thing, and I’m humbled to see the love being showered by them. The movement I started, helping people, doesn’t focus on one village or state, it pans India. I want to continue to make it bigger,’ adding, that on his birthday, he’ll start a new initiative. ‘My idea is I want to make education free of cost for everyone in this country in the coming years.’

When asked how he plans to celebrate his birthday, he stated that his well-wishers will be the ones to make it memorable. ‘I’m getting calls from different states. There are seven-eight people walking, some are on bicycles, some on bikes, who’re coming all the way to Mumbai on my birthday, he said.

Speaking about his birthday wish for this year, the actor said: To have at least 1000-1500 free beds in hospitals and ten times more scholarships for students by my next birthday.’

Actor Sonu Sood is working around the clock to help the needy amid the pandemic. From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other COVID-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood has been doing humanitarian work since the COVID outbreak in the country.