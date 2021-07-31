Woman raped by cab driver on her way home

New Delhi: A cab driver was booked for reportedly raping a lady who worked for an apparel business in a well-known mall on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road under the guise of providing her a ride home, the police said.

The woman, who lives in Delhi, was on her way home on Wednesday night when the incident occurred.

According to Gurugram police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, the woman waved down a cab on MG Road near a bus stop and the driver requested her to take the front seat. ‘The driver asked her to leave the rear seats for other passengers. He parked the car on an isolated stretch and raped her in the cab,’ he said.

The police said that the cab driver dropped her off at the Aya Nagar boundary. On Thursday, the woman went to the DLF Phase-2 police station and filed a complaint.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the driver molested her and threatened her life when she attempted to raise the alarm.

Also Read: Kejriwal’s model of healthcare in huge demand! Gujarat government to adopt this high-quality model

The woman had left her office around 8 pm and entered the cab at 8.15 pm, Boken stated. The driver returned her handbag and phone before leaving, which she used to call her husband.

Following the complaint, a medical examination was performed and a case was filed at the DLF Phase-2 police station under sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code against the unnamed taxi driver.