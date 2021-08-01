19-year-old boy ends life after girlfriend rejects marriage proposal

Mumbai: A 19-year-old college student from Mumbai committed suicide after a video chat with his girlfriend, in which she refused his marriage proposal, police said on Sunday.

He hanged himself with a belt in his residence in Bhartiya Nagar and his body was discovered by neighbors after his mother alerted them, VB Nagar police said. ‘Since he was not picking up her calls, his mother asked neighbors to check. Our probe found that the deceased had, before the incident, initiated a video chat with the girl, from his college itself, to show her that he was ready to end his life over the rejection of the marriage proposal. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway,’ he said.