Afghanistan flash floods kills more than 113 people

Officials say the death toll from last week’s flash floods in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nuristan has risen to 113, with dozens still missing and 70 more injured. The floods in Kamdish district occurred on July 28 as a result of heavy rains, according to TOLO News.

‘Some are still missing, while 12 km of road has been destroyed and 173 houses were totally damaged,’ State Minister on Natural Disaster Management Ghulam Bahauddin Jailani said on Saturday.

Some provincial legislators have stated that flood-affected residents require immediate assistance.

‘The people are in a precarious position. They require immediate assistance. They have lost everything,’ said Nuristan MP Ismail Atikan. The Taliban, according to lawmakers, is obstructing rescue efforts for the victims. The Taliban, on the other hand, claimed to have stopped government forces from infiltrating their ranks.

‘Our teams that have been sent. Based on their assessment, the flood-affected people need tents, beds and kitchen kits as their basic needs,’ he said.