BJP MP arrested after hoisting flag despite prohibitory orders

Kirodi Lal Meena, BJP MP from Jaipur, was arrested after hoisting a flag amid prohibitory orders at Amagarh Fort on Sunday. Despite heavy police presence around the fort, Kirodi Lal Meena and his supporters managed to enter the premises and unfurl the flag, after which he was taken into preventive custody by the Rajasthan Police. ‘Along with dozens of brave Meena youth, we have overcome several challenges to enter the Amagarh Fort and hoisted the flag of the Meena society,’ Kirodi Lal Meena told supporters in a video before the police detained him.

There have been tensions in Jaipur since the Meena community removed a saffron flag from Amagarh Fort, accusing right-wing Hindus of condensing their culture. Members of the Meena community visited the temple at the Amagarh Fort. Following the removal of the saffron flag from the Fort, the police held a flag march in the city on Saturday. People were asked not to visit the Amagarh Fort because prohibitory orders had been issued expecting unrest.

Ramkesh Meena, an independent MLA from the Meena community, was accused of tearing off the saffron flag from the Amagarh Fort a few days ago. The conflict between meena groups and Hindu outfits erupted on August 1 with a threat made by Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke to hoist a saffron flag within the fort. Chavhanke was charged under the IPC, IT and SC/ST Acts for hurting religious sentiments.

Girraj Meena filed the FIR against Chavhanke on behalf of the Rajasthan Adivasi Meena Seva Sangh, alleging that Chavhanke abused his community on his channel and hurt their feelings. Amidst all this, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena announced on August 1 that he would be going to Amagarh for puja. To prevent anyone from entering the fort, police tightened security measures.