When it comes to food, we’ve been treated to some unusual combinations on occasion. We’ve heard of bizarre food items like ‘Maggi Laddoo’ and ‘Butter Coffee.’

As each year progresses, the food experiments become increasingly dangerous. This isn’t to say that every new food trend is a disaster; there are exceptions to every rule. But the one we are going to talk about ranks among the most absurd and inexplicable of all the dishes out there.

Molten chocolate is used as a garnish over a plate of biryani in the latest and perhaps most bizarre combination. People have been shocked after seeing a video of that exact dish. In the video, a man tries out the unusual food combination of chocolate drizzled over traditional rice. The eatery is in Karachi, Pakistan, according to the caption that was shared with the video.

‘Agar aapne yeh nahin khaya toh, kuch bhi nahin khaya bhai. Kya baat hai!’ the man in the video says after tasting the Biriyani. Since being shared by FHM Pakistan, the video has received over 27,000 views, and the number is growing.

Many users couldn’t believe their eyes on seeing the bizarre chocolate biryani, and the fact that the man liked the weird combination.

‘These people have special place reserved in Hell,’ wrote one user.

‘Oscar winning acting,’ another commented.

‘Chocolate Biryani. Like seriously? Abb woh din baaki hai jab Vanilla pulao banega,’ another user added.