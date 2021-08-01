Eat more beef than chicken, mutton, fish: Meghalaya BJP Minister

BJP minister in the Meghalaya administration, Sanbor Shullai encouraged residents in the state to consume more beef than chicken, mutton or fish, debunking the myth that his party was anti-beef.

Shullai, a prominent BJP politician who was sworn in as a cabinet minister last week, stated that in a democratic nation, everyone is allowed to eat anything they like.

‘I encourage the people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish. By encouraging people to eat more beef, the perception that BJP will impose a ban on cow slaughter will be dispelled,’ he told reporters on Friday.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister also stated that he would speak with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure that cattle movement to Meghalaya was not hampered by the state’s new cow regulations.

On the contentious border conflict between Meghalaya and Assam, the three-term member said it was past time for the state to deploy its police force to safeguard the border and its people.

‘If the people of Assam keep on harassing our people in the border area, the time has come not only to talk and drink tea… We have to react, we have to act on the spot itself,’ he said.

He did clarify, though, that he was not pro-violence. ‘We should have the spirit to protect our people, we have to utilise our force — the police should go to the front to talk with the Assam Police,’ he added.

The BJP minister praised the Mizoram Police for ‘standing up to protect’ its land and people but chastised the Meghalaya Police for always being ‘on the back foot’ when it comes to border inhabitants.

He stated that the border dispute has been lingering for a long time and must be addressed as soon as possible.

‘Many political parties have said in their manifestos that if they are elected, they will fix the issue — but it has been more than 50 years and no party has been able to do it. So, we have to do a post-mortem of the problem here,’ Shullai stated.