DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesNewsSportsInternationalEntertainmentMobile Apps

Fans call Olympic athlete Julyana a lookalike of Lady Gaga, see pics

Aug 1, 2021, 04:14 pm IST

Fans have discovered a doppelganger of singer Lady Gaga during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is now underway. Fans recently took to Twitter to point out similarities between Lady Gaga and Julyana Al-Sadeq, a Jordanian Taekwondo athlete.

Sharing a picture of Lady Gaga’s lookalike Julyana Al-Sadeq, a fan wrote: ‘Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?’ Another added: ‘Singer, actress, activist and now Olympian! Lady Gaga really does do it all!’

‘There can be a hundred people at the Olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal,’ tweeted a user. Another wrote, ‘Lady Gaga said ‘f*** Grammys and Oscars, I want a gold Olympic medal now.’

Tags
shortlink
Aug 1, 2021, 04:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button