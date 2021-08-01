Fans call Olympic athlete Julyana a lookalike of Lady Gaga, see pics

Fans have discovered a doppelganger of singer Lady Gaga during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which is now underway. Fans recently took to Twitter to point out similarities between Lady Gaga and Julyana Al-Sadeq, a Jordanian Taekwondo athlete.

Sharing a picture of Lady Gaga’s lookalike Julyana Al-Sadeq, a fan wrote: ‘Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics?’ Another added: ‘Singer, actress, activist and now Olympian! Lady Gaga really does do it all!’

‘There can be a hundred people at the Olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal,’ tweeted a user. Another wrote, ‘Lady Gaga said ‘f*** Grammys and Oscars, I want a gold Olympic medal now.’

Lady Gaga is truly the queen of versatility as she recently joined the tokyo olympics 2021 pic.twitter.com/XwBqEgXVbc — Mark #The?A (@EnigmaAnimus) July 26, 2021

Lady Gaga is representing Chromatica at the #Olympics ! pic.twitter.com/GyQSaa3nhV — Gaga Struggle (@WildinMonsters) July 26, 2021