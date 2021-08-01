Google unveils new standalone web app

Tech giant Google has finally announced a new app for Google Meet. This progressive web application offers access to all of the features of Meet. This tool only works in web browsers.

From now on, you no longer need to type the URL or even go to Gmail to start a meeting on Google Meet. You can easily download this new app onto your computer, laptop or MacBook and you can use it. This is Google’s second web app launch after Zoom unveiled its PWA. Google said in a statement that this newly launched app is very similar to Google Meet in terms of functionality.

‘We have launched a new Google Meet Standalone Web App. This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but is easier to find and use as a standalone app and it switches between tabs. Streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch,’ Google said.

Google Meet is compatible with devices running Google Chrome version 73. Thus, Google Meet can be run on Windows, macOS, Chrome OS and Linux devices. In addition, the new web app will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

How to Install Google Meet Progressive app

– Go to Meet.google.com

– Tap on the top right of the browser and click ‘Install’

– Finally, the Meet app will appear in the App Dock