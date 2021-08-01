GST collections crosses 1-lakh crore mark in July

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday informed that the revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) has crossed 1-lakh crore mark in July. The GST revenue is at Rs 1,16,393 crore with an estimated 33% increase over the same month a year ago.

For Rs 1,16,393 crore, CGST is Rs 22,197 crore, SGST is Rs 28,541 crore, IGST is Rs 57,864 crore (including Rs 27,900 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,790 crore (including Rs 815 crore collected on import of goods).

The GST collection had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for eight months in a row before June 2021. It missed the mark during the month of June 2021 due to the lockdown imposed in several states.

Arunachal Pradesh is on the top of the list with 69% increase in the revenue. Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Jharkhand witnessed 50% increase. Among Union Territories Ladakh showed an increase of 95%, while Jammu and Kashmir showed 45%.

??1,16,393 crore gross GST revenue collected in July

Also, as per the data released by the ministry, the revenues from import of goods was 36% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) was 32% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.