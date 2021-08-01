Joe Biden accidentally reveals embarrassing staff note

US president Joe Biden, accidentally showed a note from his staff that informed him of a mark on his face after a yellow mark was noticed on his chin at a meeting with governors on Friday.

The President received the note while he was in the middle of a discussion on the White House grounds on wildfire control.

A video showing Biden’s staffer handing him the message during Kamala Harris’s remarks to governors was quickly posted by the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Twitter.

‘After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, ‘there’s something on your chin,’ Biden wipes his chin. [He] Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth?’ tweeted the account.

After a staffer gives Joe Biden a note saying, “there’s something on your chin,” Biden wipes his chin. Then appears to put whatever was on his chin in his mouth? pic.twitter.com/VvN17i4IWY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

The president, on the other hand, flipped the sheet of paper over, revealing the message to everybody.

In the clip, he was also seen wiping his chin and then checking his hand to see whether he had thoroughly cleaned it off.

His opponents ridiculed him for the goof on Twitter, pointing to his age – a familiar insult levelled at his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was notorious for making mistakes while in office.