No government jobs, passport clearance for people involved in stone-pelting, other crimes

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced that government jobs, security clearances for passports and other government services will be denied to people involved in stone-pelting and other crimes. The government order was issued by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir.

‘All field units of CID SB in Kashmir must ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject’s involvement in law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into, and the same must be corroborated from local police station records,’ said the order.

Also Read: Vaccine resistant ‘Epsilon Variant’ detected in Pakistan

‘Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police security forces and security agencies be also referred. Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance,’ said the order.

Earlier in February this year, the union minister Jitendra Singh has informed that the people using children for stone-pelting will face imprisonment up to 7 years.

‘The Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) has now become applicable in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the erstwhile state becoming a Union Territory,’ a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

No security clearance related to passport verification for subjects found involved in law & order, stone-pelting cases, and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory: Govt of J&K pic.twitter.com/eb6oIRIa9N — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Meanwhile, stone-pelting incidents had decreased by 87.13% in 2020 when compared to 2019. In 2019, 1999 incidents of stone-pelting were reported in the region. In this 1193 incident were reported after the Union government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This was updated by J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.