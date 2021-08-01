Samantha removes Akkineni from social media handles, leaves netizens stunned!

Samantha Akkineni is a well-known name in the South, having starred in several blockbusters. Samantha, who is known for her powerful performances, is back in the news, but this time for an unusual reason.

Samantha Akkineni, the south beauty’s Twitter and Instagram handle, has been changed to the letter ‘S’. However, her Facebook name still remains the same as Samantha Akkineni.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu changed her name from Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Samantha Akkineni after marrying ace actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Samantha’s fans are baffled by her new name and wonder if she is having marital problems.

Samantha has yet to comment on the matter, as she has not issued an official statement.

On the workfront, Samantha is currently shooting for a mythological epic love story ‘Shaakuntalam.’ The film is directed by Gunasekhar and it also stars Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in a pivotal role.