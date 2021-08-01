Scientist Thinks Death Doesn’t Exist, It’s An Illusion Of Our Consciousness

When it comes to the mysteries of our universe and human life, death is the biggest mystery about which many people are both curious and clueless. Religions have referred to death as the only truth, and the afterlife as a gift (or curse) we receive based on our actions on this planet.

But none of this has been proven, and no one knows what the future holds. However, in his book Biocentrism, Robert Lanza, an American medical doctor and scientist, claims that death could be a portal to an infinite number of universes.

Biocentrism:

He refers to the phenomenon as biocentrism, a mechanism that generates all physical possibilities. Biocentrism also emphasizes that humans are the ones who gave birth to the universe as we know it, rather than the universe creating humans.

He is a firm believer in the many-worlds theory, claiming that death does not exist in these scenarios because all of these possibilities are occurring simultaneously, and the only reason we feel “alive” is due to the energy operating in our brains.

He compares death to the conclusion of a good television series. From the vast library that the universe contains, you can experience different stories, characters, and, of course, different endings, and at the end of it all, it’s still you.

It’s just energy, he claims, and according to physics, energy can’t be created or destroyed; it can only shift from one state to another. There is a break in our linear connection of times and places when we die. And, strangely, our linear concept of time, he claims, has no meaning in nature.