Sky News Australia banned from YouTube for seven days

Sky News Australia said on Sunday that it has been temporarily suspended by YouTube due to a review of its material for compliance with its COVID-19 standards.

‘Sky News Australia acknowledges YouTube’s right to enforce its policies and looks forward to continuing to publish its popular news and analysis content to its subscribers shortly,’ Sky News said in a statement on its website.

Australian News Station Pty Ltd, a division of News Corp Australia, is the operator of the 24-hour cable and television channel, which boasts 1.85 million YouTube subscribers.

The suspension was verified by YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O).

‘We apply our policies equally for everyone and in accordance with these policies and our long-standing strikes system, removed videos from and issued a strike to Sky News Australia’s channel,’ a YouTube spokesperson stated.

The one-week suspension was announced on Thursday, according to Australian media and came after a review of Sky News Australia’s content, which allegedly denied the existence of Covid-19 or encouraged people to treat the coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin without providing countervailing context.