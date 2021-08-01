Tokyo Olympics: Indian men’s hockey team enters semi-finals after 49 years

Tokyo:

Tokyo: The Indian men’s hockey team created a new history by entering the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian hockey team is entering the semis at the Olympic event after 49 years.

India defeated Britain by 3-1 in the quarterfinals. For India, Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) scored the goals. The lone goal for Britain was scored by Sam Ward in the 45th minute.

India entered the semi-finals at the 1972 Munich Olympics for the last time. But in the semis India lost to Pakistan. India’s last Olympic gold medal in hockey was at Moscow Olympics held in 1980. But in Moscow Olympics there were no semifinals as only six teams participated in the event.

Till now India has won 8 gold medals in Olympic hockey.

India will face the world champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. Belgium defeated Spain 3-1 in another quarterfinals. The other semifinal of the men’s hockey will be played between Australia and Germany.