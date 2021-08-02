Former Australian captain Shane Warne tests Covid positive

Shane Warne, the legendary Australian cricketer and current head coach of London Spirit, has tested positive for a novel coronavirus infection. According to reports, he and another unnamed member of the team management have been placed in isolation. Former Australian captain felt unwell on Sunday morning, August 1, before London Spirit’s game against Southern Brave. Following Warne’s positive lateral flow test, he was placed in isolation. He is awaiting the results of a PCR test.

In The Hundred competition, Warne is the second head coach to test positive. Andy Flower, the Trent Rockets head coach and two support staff members had earlier tested positive. Franks became the new head coach following this.

The organizers had urged players and staff to limit social interaction before the tournament began, to curb the spread of Covid 19 and have been asked to avoid risky areas such as shops, restaurants and pubs.

In the meantime, today’s game is not affected. London spirit has suffered two losses and a no-result in their two tournaments so far.