Chinese Communist Party responsible for thousands of Covid deaths claims US Republican report

New York: A report released by US Republicans has claimed that the coronavirus originated from a Chinese research lab. The report also claimed that the Chinese government’s ‘lies, cover-up and oppression of whistleblowers’ had led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

The report prepared by Republican staff was released on Monday by Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and politician serving as the U.S Representative of Texas’s 10th congressional District since 2005. The Republican Party has asked for a bipartisan investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

The report accused that the Chinese Communist Party has concealed vital information about the infection after it started in Wuhan in 2019The report claimed that China had all the required information to reduce its cases by 86% compared to the estimated caseload at the end of February.

‘By responding in a transparent and responsible manner, the CCP could have supported the global public health response and shared information with the world about how to handle the virus. It is likely the ongoing pandemic could have been prevented had they done so, saving hundreds of thousands of lives and the world from an economic meltdown,’ said the report.

‘As countries began to restrict travel, the CCP publicly and privately criticized them. In mid-February, the CCP revoked press credentials from Western news outlets that were actively covering the outbreak,’ it added.

‘From the beginning, the CCP only allowed some symptomatic cases to be reported. Prior to mid-February, the CCP only reported cases that were symptomatic, clinically diagnosed, and confirmed by laboratory tests,’ said the report.

‘Healthcare professionals in Wuhan were not the only ones subject to such treatment. On January 26th, the CCP’s Discipline Inspection Commission for Taizhou City Number Two People’s Hospital issued a notice regarding Li Min, a nurse at the hospital. Li was punished for discussing the Covid-19 outbreak with her classmates via WeChat and reprimanded for lacking the proper ‘discipline,’ said the report.

‘We now believe it’s time to completely dismiss the wet market as the source. We also believe the preponderance of the evidence proves the virus did leak from the WIV and that it did so sometime before September 12, 2019’, said the report.

Earlier US President Joe Biden had entrusted US intelligence agencies to find out the origin of coronavirus. Also, a separate investigation by the World Health Organization also said that the virus most likely had natural origins, most likely a bat, before travelling to another animal and then into the human body.