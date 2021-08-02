Etihad Airways suspends flights to this gulf country ‘until further notice’

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until further notice. Etihad has also announced flight cancellations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia until at least August 10.

‘In line with the latest directive issued by the government of Saudi Arabia, passenger travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has been suspended until further notice. As a result of these changes, Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until August 10, 2021,’ said the air carrier on its website. The airline also said that this date might be extended in accordance with the government’s directives.

Also Read: India-Qatar air bubble deal extended

Etihad Airways has also announced that it is working closely with the affected passengers to notify them of the changes to their itineraries. Passengers who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance.

Saudi Arabia had earlier announced that it would allow fully vaccinated passengers coming from the foreign countries from August 1, 2021.