Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar and UAE dirham on the forex market. The weakening of the US dollar and positive opening of the Indian share market supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 74.38 against the dollar. During trading, it gained further and reached at 74.33 against the US currency, registering a gain of 9 paise. The Indian rupee is at 20.25 against the UAE dirham. On Friday, the domestic currency settled at 74.41 against the dollar.

The dollar index which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies is down by 0.10% at 92.08.