Go First announces flights from Kerala to Qatar

Doha: Budget air carrier in India, Go First has announced new flight services from Kerala to Qatar. The private air carrier announced that it will launch flights connecting Kannur and Kochi to Doha in Qatar. It will also operate services between Mumbai and Doha.

The airline will operate two services on Thursday and Saturday from Koch and Friday and Sunday from Kannur. From Mumbai the airline will operate services to Doha on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also Read: Gulf country hiked the fuel prices

Private budget air carrier, Go Air has rebranded it as Go First in May this year. The airline had transitioned all its operations under this new brand.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Qatar announced that the air bubble deal between India and Qatar has been extended till August 31.