‘Grave act of hatred’: Israel Prime Minister on painting of swastikas on synagogues

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned the act of painting of swastikas on a synagogue in Bnei Brak in Tel Aviv. The Israeli PM said that it is a ‘grave act of hatred’.

‘The vandalism at a synagogue in Bnei Brak is a very grave act of hatred and incitement. Showing contempt for what is sacred to the Jewish people, in part by the reprehensible use of pictures of the late Shira Banki, who was murdered, is a loathsome and wicked act about which we will not be silent,’ twweted Israeli PM.

Also Read: Iran rejects Israel’s accusations over ship attack

‘The police will deal with the criminals to the fullest extent of the law and we will settle accounts with them. Ahead of the Hebrew month of Elul, the people of Israel must unite in love for one another,’ he said in another tweet.

The local police has started an investigation to find out the people who painted two swastikas on synagogue and fitted condoms on the door handles. In addition to this, photos of a teenage girl who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox Jewish assailant in 2015 were also scattered on the floor. A similar incident occurred at another synagogue in the same neighbourhood.