Gulf country announces new entry rules for passengers from India, Pakistan, other Asian countries

Doha: Qatar has announced revised entry rules for passengers coming from six Asian countries. Starting from Monday (August 2), arrivals from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka who have got vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 in Qatar will go into two-day hotel quarantine, the Health Ministry said.

They will be allowed to leave the quarantine if the PCR test is negative. All other passengers coming from these countries must undergo a 10-day hotel quarantine. Last month, the Qatari Interior Ministry announced resuming the issuance of tourist and family entry visas.

Qatar launched the mass vaccination drive on December 23. The public health authorities in Qatar have approved Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm vaccines.