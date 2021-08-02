Gulf country hiked the fuel prices

Doha: A gulf country has increased the prices of petroleum fuels. Qatar has hiked the price of fuels. This was announced by Qatar Petroleum (QP). As per the revised price list, petrol and diesel will cost more in the month of August.

The premium petrol will cost QR 2.05 per litre and the super grade petrol will cost QR 2.10 per litre, 10 dirhams more compared to July price. Diesel will cost 5 dirhams more at QR1.95 per litre in June.

Also Read: Gulf country announces new entry rules for passengers from India, Pakistan, other Asian countries

The Ministry of Energy and Industry in Qatar has started revising the fuel prices to the international market from April 2016. Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price since September 2017.