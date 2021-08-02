‘If West Bengal Can, Why Can’t Tripura?’ asks TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee claimed that the party will form government in Tripura in the next assembly election. The nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek said that TMC has defeated BJP in West Bengal and will do the same in Tripura.

‘If West Bengal can, why cannot Tripura?’, said Banerjee in a press conference. He asserted that the Mamata Banerjee government has made sure that the benefits promised in the manifesto reach every door of West Bengal, and the ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ government has similar plans for Tripura.

Also Read: PM Modi plays the role of peacemaker in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

I came in 2016, but the situation was not worst, as it is now. They (Left and BJP) played with Tripura’s future. I have come here today, and promise to come here again after 15 days,’ said Banerjee. The TMC leader accused that CPM’s 25 years rule and BJP’s 3-year rule has ruined the state.

Banerjee also accused that his convoy was attacked in Tripura. He shared a video on Twitter and alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

‘They said ‘Athithi Devo Bhawa’ some days back, but now they are attacking. The people of Tripura will judge,’ said Banerjee.