PM Modi’s Special Advisor resigns: Third exit from the PMO since 2019

Amarjeet Sinha, a top bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has resigned as a special advisor. In 2019, Amarjeet Sinha, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch of the Bihar cadre, retired as the rural development secretary and in February 2020, he was appointed as a key advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a period of two years. Amarjeet Sinha’s tenure was up in seven months when he announced his resignation on Monday.

As PM Modi’s special advisor, Amarjeet Sinha was in charge of all social sector policies and schemes. Top government sources confirmed that Sinha held a position of importance in PM Modi’s politics through the delivery of big-ticket social welfare schemes and initiatives. However, sources could not confirm the reason behind Amarjeet Sinha’s exit from the PMO towards the end of his tenure.

Only retired IAS officer Bhaskar Khulbe is listed as PM Modi’s special advisor on the official PMO website. Since 2019, there have been three high-profile exits from PMO. Principal secretary Nripendra Mishra had tendered his resignation after the NDA regained power in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Another principal advisor, PK Sinha, was next in line to leave the PMO. Following his retirement as Union Cabinet Secretary, Sinha was appointed as the special advisor to PM Modi. At the moment, PK Mishra is PM Narendra Modi’s principal secretary, S. Gopalakrishnan is an additional secretary, Arvind Shrivastava is the joint secretary and Rudra Gaurav Shresth is joint secretary.