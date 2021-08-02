State government announces reopening date of schools, colleges and universities

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has announced the reopening date of schools, colleges and universities in the state. The state government decided to reopen educational institutions as the daily number of coronavirus cases continues to decline in the state.

As per the new order, intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen from August 16 with 50% capacity. Colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. Instructions have also been granted to commence the application process for college and university admissions on August 5.

Earlier several states in the country including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand reopened schools for classes 10 to 12.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, which took its total tally to 17,08,476. The death toll is at 22,763 and the number of active cases is at 664.