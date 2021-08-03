5 best & new murder mystery movies on OTT platforms you shouldn’t miss

The best thing about suspense films is that they keep you guessing until the very end. These films are packed with suspense, thrillers, and conflicts that keep you on the edge of your seat. If you enjoy this genre, we’ve compiled a list of must-see new murder mystery films available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Lionsgate.

1. THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW – NETFLIX

This chilling psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore is not to be missed. The film, directed by Joe Wright, follows an agoraphobic woman who observes her new neighbours and remains silent until she witnesses an act of violence.

2. THE VIRTUOSO – LIONSGATE

The Virtuoso is a thriller directed by Nick Stagliano and starring Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish, Anthony Hopkins and David Morse. When a professional assassin accepts a new assignment from his enigmatic boss, danger, deception and murder descend upon a sleepy town. He must identify his mysterious mark among several possible targets after being given a cryptic clue, the location, and the time.

3. HASSEN DILRUBA – NETFLIX

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dillruba is a murder mystery thriller that has kept everyone hooked since the release of its trailer. Vinil Mathew’s directorial is about murder, marriage, lust and vengeance. During the investigation, a woman who’s a suspect in her husband’s murder gives police the dark and thorny details of her marriage which only complicates the case.

4. NIZHAL – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Directed by Appu N Bhattathiri, the movie Nizhal stars Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Divya Prabha. Nizhal revolves around John Baby, a judicial magistrate recovering from a traumatic accident. He meets a young boy who tells him some interesting murder stories. Based on his narration, Baby starts digging up events that connect with real-time events.

5. THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN – NETFLIX

The Girl on the Train, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, stars Parineeti Chopra as Mira Kapoor. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel of the same name, and it follows Kapoor through her daily routine and limited one-way interactions with a lady (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) she sees from her train window.