Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom’s trailer released. Watch video

New Delhi: The trailer for Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom has finally been released. Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh among others launched the Bellbottom trailer in the national capital on Tuesday.

In 1984, India faced many challenges, including numerous heinous airplane hijackings. ‘Khiladi’ actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a RAW agent in the movie, manages the situation and begins India’s first covert operation.

The trailer offers thrills, emotions, suspense drama, action, patriotism and lots of fun. Vaani Kapoor is playing a lead role opposite Akshay for the first time in the film.

Check out the trailer here:

It has already unleashed a wave of excitement among fans and critics alike. This espionage epic will now hit the big screen on August 19, and industry watchers hope that audiences will return for a second time to feel the thrill of cinema.

In addition to Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

As production of Pooja Entertainment, this event recreates the eighties and its teasers are exciting viewers with their visual details and retro vibe. After the release date was announced, trade circles erupted with relief as the movie is expected to banish the accumulated gloom of the past two years from the big screen.

‘Bellbottom’ is one of the few big films being screened in theaters this year in an effort to bring back audiences to the cinemas.